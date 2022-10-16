Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 459,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,568,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $174.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.06. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.