SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Critical Review

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and Ebix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $110.64 million 4.00 -$71.96 million -0.69 -3.25 Ebix $994.94 million 0.56 $68.19 million $2.25 8.03

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SmartRent and Ebix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SmartRent presently has a consensus price target of 6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 208.78%. Ebix has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 730.11%. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than SmartRent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Ebix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -67.95% -22.70% -17.05% Ebix 6.97% 12.43% 5.54%

Risk & Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebix has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ebix beats SmartRent on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

