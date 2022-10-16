Societe Generale Downgrades Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to Sell

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.29.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

