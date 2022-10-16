SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:SWI opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

