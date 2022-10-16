Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Sells 8,006 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 8,006 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $21,215.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 617,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %
SLNO opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
