Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Sells 8,006 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 8,006 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $21,215.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 617,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

SLNO opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 301,931 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

