Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells $15,114.80 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $15,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $12.64.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.