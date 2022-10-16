Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells $15,114.80 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $15,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $12.64.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
