Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells $27,220.00 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 10,888 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

About Soleno Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,516,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

