Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SON. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.29.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SON opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 45.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

