South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.08

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $515.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.38. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 25,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $664,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,931,146.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

