SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 137,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,225,499 shares.The stock last traded at $43.11 and had previously closed at $43.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.