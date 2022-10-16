Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,424 ($41.37).
SXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,485 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.10) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Spectris Stock Down 0.9 %
SXS opened at GBX 2,716 ($32.82) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,833.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,837.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,517.32. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,371 ($28.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,952 ($47.75).
Spectris Cuts Dividend
Spectris Company Profile
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.
