Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $126.93. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.59.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

