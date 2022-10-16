Spire Wealth Management Sells 375 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AECOM were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,480,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 110.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,242,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after acquiring an additional 231,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $68.45 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

