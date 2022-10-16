Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 62,846 shares.The stock last traded at $32.56 and had previously closed at $32.42.

Sprott Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 18.83%.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sprott

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

