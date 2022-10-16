SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,333,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,226,000. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,911,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after purchasing an additional 908,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

