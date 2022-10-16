Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SWK opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.76.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 164,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

