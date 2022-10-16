Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Gap Up to $93.13

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.13, but opened at $96.44. Stepan shares last traded at $95.45, with a volume of 17 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Stepan Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $60,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stepan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after acquiring an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stepan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,748,000 after buying an additional 76,392 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

