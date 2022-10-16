STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of STE stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.65 and a 200-day moving average of $211.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in STERIS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in STERIS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

