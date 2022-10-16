Stifel Nicolaus Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $366.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $403.00 to $366.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $395.13.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $286.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.07. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.