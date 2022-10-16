StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17. BIOLASE has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

