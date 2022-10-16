StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Stock Up 1.5 %
BIOL stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17. BIOLASE has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%.
Institutional Trading of BIOLASE
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.