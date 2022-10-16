StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $24.19 on Friday. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $97.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $123.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $69,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

