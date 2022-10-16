StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.0 %

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Articles

