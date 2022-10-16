StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.0 %
ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.87.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
