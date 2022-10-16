StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWB opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. Equities analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.