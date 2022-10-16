StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

XENT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16.

Institutional Trading of Intersect ENT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 450.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 197,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 161,258 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 333,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,193 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

