StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OBSV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ObsEva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva Price Performance

ObsEva stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.37. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,359 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.