StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE LOV opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

