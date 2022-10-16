Strs Ohio Has $816,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE DKS opened at $109.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.