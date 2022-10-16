Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Price Target Cut to €13.40

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from €14.50 ($14.80) to €13.40 ($13.67) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Südzucker from €11.00 ($11.22) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Südzucker Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SUEZY opened at 7.15 on Friday. Südzucker has a 1 year low of 7.15 and a 1 year high of 7.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.67.
About Südzucker
Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.
