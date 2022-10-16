Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 443,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,258,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 538,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after acquiring an additional 230,829 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 544,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 206,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 202,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $52,358.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $817,853. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $579.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.15. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

