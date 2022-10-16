Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,785,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:TME opened at $3.83 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

