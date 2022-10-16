Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Schrödinger by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Trading Down 4.7 %

SDGR stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $59.87. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.