Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.49 Million Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in RingCentral by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RingCentral Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Shares of RNG opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.97. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

