Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 1,837.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,452 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.16 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.98 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 73.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

