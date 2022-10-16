Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $7.14 Million in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,820,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Grab

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.