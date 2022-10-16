Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $7.14 Million in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,820,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Grab stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.29.
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
