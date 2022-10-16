Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 264,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,338,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 246.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 407,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $1,452,000.

TSEM stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $426.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

