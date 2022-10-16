Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in September

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 918,100 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 1,048,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,181.0 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance
Shares of Sumitomo Pharma stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.78.
About Sumitomo Pharma
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Pharma (DNPUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.