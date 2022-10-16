Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in September

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 918,100 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 1,048,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,181.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Pharma stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

About Sumitomo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

