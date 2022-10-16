Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. CSFB set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight Capital cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.58.

Shares of SU opened at C$43.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$58.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$27.72 and a 52 week high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at C$1,896,131.02. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,896,131.02. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

