Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.13. Super Group shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 112 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
