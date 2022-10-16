Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.13. Super Group shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 112 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Super Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

