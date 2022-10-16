Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) PT Lowered to GBX 125

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Superdry Price Performance
Shares of Superdry stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Superdry has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.
Superdry Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superdry (SEPGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.