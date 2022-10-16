Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) PT Lowered to GBX 125

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Superdry Price Performance

Shares of Superdry stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Superdry has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

