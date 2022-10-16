Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Shares of SDPI opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.18.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
