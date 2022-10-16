Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.