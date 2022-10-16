Susan Peterson Purchases 5,400 Shares of Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) Stock

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Rating) insider Susan Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.52 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,829.60 ($20,859.86).

Mercury NZ Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26.

Mercury NZ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Mercury NZ’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. Mercury NZ’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Mercury NZ Company Profile

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity and related activities in New Zealand. The company operates through Generation/Wholesale, Retail, and Other segments. It operates 9 hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; five wind plants; and five geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

Featured Stories

