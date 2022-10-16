Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 273.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 440.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $84.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

