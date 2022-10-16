T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.29.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

