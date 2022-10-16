T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.50. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($5.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

