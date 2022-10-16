T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.38. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 29,051 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTOO shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 9.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $817.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

