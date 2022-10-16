Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $21.56

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.56, but opened at $21.11. Talos Energy shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 1,418 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,671,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 43,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after buying an additional 1,172,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,112,000 after buying an additional 962,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,803,000 after buying an additional 409,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 129.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,389,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 785,258 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

