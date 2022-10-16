Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 55.13% from the company’s current price.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.61.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.53. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.08 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$406.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

