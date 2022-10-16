TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average of $172.99. The company has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

