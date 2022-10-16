TD Securities Downgrades Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) to Hold

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.03.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $308.98 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

