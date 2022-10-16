TD Securities Downgrades Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) to Hold

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIR. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

BIR opened at C$10.86 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$394.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$389.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

